FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Law enforcement officials have recovered the body of missing Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn.

The Peach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news to 11Alive and said her body was found Crawford County, near the Peach-Crawford county line.

Gunn was a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta and was a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University.

Police said she was last seen on Feb. 14 at around 11:30 a.m. She spoke to her father that day and he said he wished her a Happy Valentine's Day.

Hours later, calls and texts from her friends went unanswered leading police to do a welfare check at her apartment.

"She never texted them back, didn't call them back. That's when we knew something is definitely out of whack," said her father, Christopher Gunn.

Authorities said nothing seemed out of place at her apartment that would lead them to believe a struggle happened.

On Feb. 15, her father drove down from Atlanta to file a missing person’s report and Anitra’s car was found in a neighbor’s yard on Belle Street with a missing bumper.

The Peach County Sheriff's Office, Fort Valley Police and GBI were aiding in the search efforts.

No further details were made available about the circumstances.

