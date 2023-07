The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

HOUSTON — A person was shot in the stomach Thursday after their car was stolen from a gas station in northeast Houston, police said.

This happened at the Diamond Shamrock in the 9200 block of the Eastex Freeway, which is near Tidwell Road.

The suspect was able to get away in the stolen vehicle.

Houston police have not released a description of the suspect, the stolen vehicle or any other details on this shooting.

Northeast and Robbery Investigators are at a shooting scene 9200 Eastex Freeway. Adult male transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/ssiimbPoDq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 27, 2023