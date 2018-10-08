HOUSTON – Houston police say a gas station clerk was shot and killed on the northeast side overnight.

Sources tell KHOU 11 the clerk killed was also a co-owner of the store that he was locking up for the night. A man rushed him outside the store, located at 3800 Liberty, and shot him multiple times late Thursday.

The owner was leaving with the day’s cash when he was murdered.

Homicide Investigation: 3800 Liberty. Gas station clerk shot DOA. #hounews CC8

The investigation is still underway, but police say a person of interest is in custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

Check back for updates and call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

