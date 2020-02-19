HOUSTON — Police in north Houston responded to reports of a reckless driver and shots fired at a gas station.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of Fulton.
The Houston Police Department tweeted that a driver intentionally rammed a gas pump at a Texaco station. The driver then started crashing into the storefront.
That's when the gas station's owner shot at the suspect's pickup truck.
It's unknown if there were any injuries.
