Gas station customer said he tried to stop armed robber involved in deadly chase

The high-speed chase that ended with a fiery crash late Wednesday started when the suspect robbed a gas station and CVS, Harris County investigators said.

HOUSTON — The suspect involved in a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a 22-year-old woman is still on the run.

A Harris County deputy who was chasing the robbery suspect crashed into the woman’s car, killing her, and injuring two small children inside. The deputy was also injured.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy was trying to catch the suspect after he robbed a gas station and CVS in northeast Harris County.

Jimmy Jay Andrade was inside the Exxon and said he tried to intervene when the robber pulled a gun on the gas station clerk.

“He pulled the gun on me like that, and I was like, I backed up,” Andrade said. "I was trying to get him out the store, but at the same time I didn't want him to leave with anything, but then he got away.”

Faisal Igbal was the gas station clerk seen in surveillance video being robbed at gunpoint.

Andrade has been a customer for years and the two men are friends.

“This is my best buddy, my best friend. And I love this guy because he’s a very good guy,” Igbal said.

“If you’re my friend, you’re my friend. I’m not going to let nobody hurt you," Andrade said.

Both men are grateful they weren’t hurt but were saddened to learn about the young woman who died.

“Innocent bystanders got hurt, he, I could have gotten hurt,” Andrade said. “I hope they catch him and deal with him the best way possible.”

The 5-year-old boy injured in the crash was in critical condition at last check and the 2-year-old girl is stable, according to Houston police.

The deputy is also stable.