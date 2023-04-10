WANTED: 3 suspects in deadly Pasadena home invasion

The Pasadena Police Department is hoping someone will recognize three guys who are wanted in the shooting death of a man on Wednesday.

PASADENA, Texas — Three suspects wanted in the shooting death of a Pasadena man are on the run and police need help identifying them.

Nahun Diaz Sorto, 43, was shot inside his apartment on Garner Rd. near Shaver St. Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital but he later died.

Pasadena police found security camera video of three men standing in the rain near the victim's apartment before the home invasion and shooting. At least one of them had a handgun.

Detectives determined that two of them broke into Sorto's apartment and shot him while the other guy waited outside. Now, they're hoping someone will recognize the suspects who could face capital murder charges.

If you have any information or surveillance video that can help with the investigation, you're asked to call Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891 or Detective I. Mascorro at 713-475-4978. You can remain anonymous.