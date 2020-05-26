Gang member on the run after going on violent crime spree in Houston

Alan Eleizer Reyes has eluded police since his first charge in early 2019.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above aired on May 20, 2020, and is about crime numbers in Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who went on a violent crime spree that started last year.

Alan Eleizer Reyes, 24, is a gang member, police said. He's believed to be armed and dangerous and police aren't sure where he is. Reyes has eluded police since his first charge in early 2019.

The crimes

On Jan. 27, 2019, Reyes is accused of assaulting two men at a nightclub at 415 West Little York Road. Both men suffered serious injuries, police said. Reyes was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

On Dec. 1, 2019, police said Reyes was trespassing at an apartment complex at 3402 Blalock when an attendant asked him to leave. As he was leaving, Reyes fired several shots at the attendant, "narrowly missing him and striking a building," according to police. Reyes was charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On April 3, 2020, Reyes got into a confrontation with another man at an apartment complex at 1855 Wirt, police said. The man was affiliated with a rival gang, according to police. Reyes assaulted the man and then shot him five times, according to investigators. Reyes was charged with organizing in criminal activity after police determined the shooting to be gang related.

Anyone with information on Reyes' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna