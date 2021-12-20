HPD: Four female juveniles arrested following game room robbery, chase in west Houston

Investigators say three girls went inside the game room, fired a shot in the air and robbed the people inside.

HOUSTON — Five teen suspects, including four girls, were arrested after police say they robbed a game room in west Houston early Monday.

This started at around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a robbery at a business located in the 7200 block of Boone Road.

Houston police said when officers arrived at the scene, they spotted three suspects leaving the business and getting into an SUV. Police tried to stop the vehicle from leaving, but a chase ensued.

After a short chase, police said officers used a PIT maneuver to disable the suspect vehicle in the 900 block of Echo Lane, just south of the Katy Freeway. Officers arrested the 19-year-old male driver and four female minors, with the youngest being 14.

Officers said they found a firearm and cash during their search of the suspect vehicle.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said the three girls had apparently gone inside the game room, fired a shot in the air and robbed the people inside.

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video to get more details of what transpired. They added that the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.