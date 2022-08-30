Galveston police warn residents about warrant scam

Victims got calls from people claiming to be law enforcement saying they have warrants for their arrest that need to be paid immediately or they'll be arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is putting out an important warning about a scam that's been reported several times recently.

Galveston PD said they've gotten several reports in the last few days about a "warrant-for-arrest scam."

Police said victims of this scam got phone calls from people who claim to be law enforcement officers. The fake officers tell the victims that they have outstanding warrants for their arrest and they need to be paid immediately or the victim will be arrested.

The threats are followed by requests for the victim to travel to grocery stores, banks and gas stations in order to pay the fines.

The victims are told to remain on the phone until the transaction is complete or else they will be arrested.

Galveston PD said some of the scams have been successful but didn't say how many victims there were.

They want you to know a few tips that could help keep you safe:

Do not confirm any identifying information about yourself.

Law enforcement will not threaten you and your families with additional criminal charges.

Law enforcement will not ask for payment over the phone and will never ask in the form wire transfers, gift cards, or websites not affiliated with law enforcement.

If you do not recognize the alleged criminal or civil accusation, it most likely is not true.

Law enforcement will not demand anyone remain on the phone.

If you receive a call that you suspect is fraudulent, do not make payments in the above-mentioned ways.

“Verify.” The Galveston Police Department strongly urges anyone to contact their respective law enforcement agencies to determine if the call was legitimate.