Galveston man convicted of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl is on the run after skipping out on trial

Richard Duplessis was convicted on Thursday afternoon and given the maximum sentence but he didn't show up for the last day of his trial.

GALVESTON, Texas — A sexual predator is on the run after a Galveston jury sentenced him to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl, the Galveston County district attorney said.

Richard Jay Duplessis didn't show up to court on Thursday when jurors convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a child after two days of testimony.

It took them just 10 minutes of deliberating to sentence him to the maximum of life in prison. Under Texas law, he is not eligible for parole.

During the trial that began Tuesday, two other victims testified that they were also sexually abused by Duplessis when they were children.

"The defendant has shown he is a predator, and he preys on young girls that can’t protect themselves," the prosecutor said during closing arguments.

Duplessis's attorney argued that he needed rehabilitation.

There is now a warrant for his arrest. If you see him, call 911 or Galveston police.