Galveston police arrest 3 robbery suspects from Houston after second violent attack this week

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police arrested three suspects Thursday in connection with the second violent robbery on the Island this week.
Diego Rodriguez, 26, and Brian Lozano, 19, and an unidentified 15-year-old are charged with aggravated robbery, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. They're all from Houston.
Rodriguez was jailed on a $250,000 bond, Lozano on a bond of $100,000, according to the Galveston Daily News.
The attack happened near the intersection of 61st Street and Avenue T 1/2 about 3 a.m. Thursday, Gaspard said.
One of the two victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery.
On Monday, a 72-year-old tourist from Houston and her grandson were also pistol-whipped and robbed outside the Kroger on Seawall Blvd. Those victims told police their attackers were black males so they don't believe the two cases are related.
Police released a sketch of one of them on Friday and addressed the crime wave that has residents and businesses fed up.