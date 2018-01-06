GALVESTON, Texas - A man was arrested and charged this week after Galveston Police discovered 19 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of a car.
Police conducted a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Avenue J on the driver of a black Nissan Sentra. They say the driver, identified as 23-year-old Juan De Dios Donjuan, did not have a driver’s license, and the vehicle was uninsured.
A wrecker arrived to tow the vehicle. While checking the car, police say they discovered 19 kilos of cocaine in the trunk.
Galveston Police Department, Custom
Donjuan was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance of more than 400 grams. He is in jail on a $300,000 bond.
