GALVESTON, Texas - A man was arrested and charged this week after Galveston Police discovered 19 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of a car.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Avenue J on the driver of a black Nissan Sentra. They say the driver, identified as 23-year-old Juan De Dios Donjuan, did not have a driver’s license, and the vehicle was uninsured.

A wrecker arrived to tow the vehicle. While checking the car, police say they discovered 19 kilos of cocaine in the trunk.

A man was arrested and charged this week after Galveston Police discovered 19 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of a car.

Galveston Police Department, Custom

Donjuan was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance of more than 400 grams. He is in jail on a $300,000 bond.

© 2018 KHOU