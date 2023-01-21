Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night

Police have not identified the victim. GPD said an investigation into the shooting is underway.

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

GPD said officers immediately began attempting life-saving efforts until Galveston Emergency Medical Services got to the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died

Police have not identified the victim. GPD said an investigation into the shooting is underway.