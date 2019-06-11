GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old girl.

Investigators said they have developed a person of interest, but no one has been charged at this time.

This happened on October 21 at about 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Avenue P.

According to witnesses, the young girl was hit by a maroon or dark colored sports SUV.

Several bystanders rendered aid to the young girl until paramedics arrived.

About 15 minutes after the hit-and-run, police were able to find a dark red Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the suspected vehicle, but it was unoccupied.

The jeep was towed to the Galveston Police Department and searched. Results are pending.

Police said the young girl suffered various broken bones and had to undergo surgery due to bleeding in her brain. She is currently at home recovering.

