1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Galveston Seawall, police say

After hearing gunshots, officers pulled over an SUV at 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard and found two shooting victims inside.

GALVESTON, Texas — A shootout near the Galveston Seawall on Monday morning ended with one person dead and another wounded, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Galveston PD said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. outside the Waffle House at 2825 61st St. where two groups were arguing.

Officers heard the gunshots and saw an SUV speeding away so they pulled it over and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of them, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene despite the efforts of police officers and EMS to save him.

The other was rushed to John Sealy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detained one man in a blue Mustang and took him in for questioning but the case will be referred to a Galveston County Grand Jury to decide on charges.

Officers said they recovered several weapons and shell casings from the scene.