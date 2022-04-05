Three injured in police chase that ended in crash on Galveston Seawall

Three people were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning when the chase with police ended in a crash at Seawall Boulevard and 59th Street.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

While it wasn't immediately clear what led to the chase, the crash that ended it knocked a lawn equipment trailer off the Seawall.

A heavy-duty tow truck had to be dispatched to pull the trailer from down below.

All three people injured were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, police said.