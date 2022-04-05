Three injured in police chase that ended in crash on Galveston Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas — Three people were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning after a police chase ended in a crash on the Galveston Seawall.
It happened just after 10:30 a.m. at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
While it wasn't immediately clear what led to the chase, the crash that ended it knocked a lawn equipment trailer off the Seawall.
A heavy-duty tow truck had to be dispatched to pull the trailer from down below.
All three people injured were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, police said.
Seawall Boulevard had to be closed down for a time Wednesday while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.