Galveston police investigating stabbing death of 73-year-old man from Ukraine

GALVESTON, Texas — A man who recently moved to Galveston from Ukraine was killed while fishing on the island's East End, police said.
The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Albert Titov.
According to Galveston police, Titov was stabbed to death near Boddeker Road around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Homicide detectives are looking for two men seen leaving the area in a white, four-door sedan. Both suspects are believed to be 30 to 40 years old.
Police said Titov and his family recently left their war-torn country to move to Texas.
It's not clear if he knew his killers.
If you know anything about this case, please call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3736 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 (TIPS).