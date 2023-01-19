Galveston police investigating stabbing death of 73-year-old man from Ukraine

Police are looking for two suspects seen leaving the scene near Boddeker Road on the island's East End. Albert Titov was fishing there when he was killed.

GALVESTON, Texas — A man who recently moved to Galveston from Ukraine was killed while fishing on the island's East End, police said.

The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Albert Titov.

According to Galveston police, Titov was stabbed to death near Boddeker Road around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are looking for two men seen leaving the area in a white, four-door sedan. Both suspects are believed to be 30 to 40 years old.

Police said Titov and his family recently left their war-torn country to m ove to Texas.

It's not clear if he knew his killers.