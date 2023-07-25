Galveston PD: Man hung himself after being sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting girl

Richard Jay Duplessis had been on the run since last week when a jury sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston man who had been on the run since he was sentenced to life in prison last week was found dead Tuesday at a Galveston home.

Richard Jay Duplessis, 41, was found dead at a house on Avenue S 1/2, near the intersection of 35th Street and Seawall Boulevard, just before noon. He had hung himself, Galveston police said. According to officials, a person called the police that they found Duplessis' body while trying to find the source of a foul smell.

Last week, Duplessis didn't show up to court after jurors convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was convicted of sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl, and during the trial, which began last Tuesday, two other victims testified that they had were also sexually abused by him when they were children.

"The defendant has shown he is a predator and he preys on young girls that can’t protect themselves," a prosecutor said during closing arguments.

The jury deliberated for 10 minutes before sentencing Duplessis to life in prison. He was not going to be eligible for parole.

Duplessis's attorney argued that his client needed rehabilitation.