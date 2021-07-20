Man charged with kidnapping, accused of beating pregnant Houston woman who was held against her will for days

Christopher Gongora, 18, is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman and one count of kidnapping.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after authorities with the Galveston Police Department said he beat a pregnant woman who was being held against her will for days.

Police said they made the discovery at a house in the 1300 block of 54th Street on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the house, they said they heard the victim screaming and a physical struggle in progress. The officers forced their way inside the home and found the victim, who was "badly beaten and physically distraught," according to police.

Christopher Gongora, of Galveston, was detained at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, police said they discovered Gongora met the victim in Houston on Friday and drove her to Galveston. Police said the victim repeatedly attempted to leave, but Gongora assaulted her and held her against her will.

The victim said she is 25 weeks pregnant and Gongora threatened her life and the life of her unborn child, according to police.