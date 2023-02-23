Bond revoked for man accused in suspected DWI crash that killed 4 in Galveston, DA says

As a part of his bond conditions, Espinoza was required to have a breathalyzer installed in any vehicle he drove, the DA said.

GALVESTON, Texas — Bond has been revoked for a man accused of killing four people in a suspected driving while intoxicated crash in Galveston after prosecutors argued he violated bond conditions.

Miguel Angel Espinoza will be held without bond until his trial for four charges of intoxication manslaughter and a charge of intoxication assault, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady.

Roady said as a part of his bond conditions, Espinoza was required to have a breathalyzer installed in any vehicle he drove. Earlier in February, Rosenberg police got a tip that Espinoza was violating that bond condition.

On February 17, officers with the Rosenberg Police Department found Espinoza driving a vehicle without a breathalyzer installed and he was also arrested for driving without a license, according to the DA's office.

At a hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23, a Galveston County judge revoked Espinoza's bond.

What happened

Four people, including two children, were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a golf cart on August 6, 2022.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Boulevard.

Sgt. Derek Gaspard with Galveston police said all four victims were in the golf cart.

The adult driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger and two children in the golf cart were taken to the hospital, where all three later died.