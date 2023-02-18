Rosenberg PD: Suspect charged accused in deadly wreck involving golf cart arrested again

Miguel Espinoza, 45, is facing four counts of intoxication manslaughter in Galveston County.

ROSENBERG, Texas — A man accused in a suspected driving while intoxicated crash in Galveston that killed four people in August 2022 was taken into custody Friday after possibly violating bond conditions, Rosenberg police said.

Miguel Espinoza is facing four counts of intoxication manslaughter in Galveston County. As a part of his bond conditions, police said Espinoza is required to have an interlock breathalyzer device installed in any vehicle he drives.

The Rosenberg Police Department said its traffic division found Espinoza driving a vehicle without an interlock device. Officers took him into custody for driving while license invalid and forwarded his violation of bond conditions to Galveston County, according to police.

What happened

Four people, including two children, were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a golf cart on August 6, 2022.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Boulevard.

Sgt. Derek Gaspard with Galveston police said all four victims were in the golf cart.

The adult driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger and two children in the golf cart were taken to the hospital, where all three later died.

Police said a black Hyundai SUV, driven by Espinoza, failed to stop at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd Street, hitting the golf cart and a black Dodge truck.