Multiple people shot during party in Galveston, police say

Galveston police said they've interviewed at least a dozen people so far about the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a party in Galveston, according to police.

Details are limited at this time, but Galveston police said they got a call just before 1: 30 a.m. Sunday morning at a home on Mendocino Drive, which is near San Luis Pass.

Police told KHOU 11 that they don't know how many people were shot or their current condition, but they did say the shooter left with at least three other people. They also said the shooter took the San Luis Toll Bridge into Brazoria County.

Currently, police said there is no threat to the public and that they were waiting for a search warrant to get inside the home.

Investigators said they interviewed at least a dozen people so far about the shooting.