Galveston man charged with murder after crashing into cyclists, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — A man is facing a murder charge after Galveston police said he crashed into two cyclists Wednesday night after getting into a fight with one of them.

This happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue R.

Police said the call came in as a major accident involving a motor vehicle and several bikes.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on one of the cyclists before he was taken to an area hospital where he died. He was identified as 32-year-old Cody Compian of Galveston.

The second cyclist was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 62-year-old Roy Gonzalez of Galveston, was detained shortly after the crash.

Witnesses told police Gonzalez had gotten into a fight with Compian before the crash.

An investigation led to his arrest where he was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gonzalez's bond has been set at $750,000.