GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Galveston County probation officer was arrested on sexual assault charges after multiple alleged victims came forward with complaints.

Eric Alzafari was arrested Thursday morning at his Pearland residence for multiple warrants. He is charged with seven counts of official oppression, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual contact / intercourse with supervised person.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says Alzafari became the focus of an extensive investigation after officials with Galveston County Community Supervision and Corrections Department received complaints.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office was notified of the complaints and referred the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Galveston County Community Supervision and Corrections Department suspended and later terminated Alzafari.

No other details of the investigation into Alzafari were released.

His bonds total $95,000 on the 11 charges.

