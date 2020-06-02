TEXAS CITY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Galveston County jury sentenced a 36-year-old man to 7 1/2 years in prison for possession of cocaine in an amount less than one gram.

Edward Thomas Holloway was arrested on June 23, 2019, around 10 p.m., for a traffic violation by Texas City Police Department officers.

The officers were patrolling in an area of the city that had received a "high volume" of complaints about drug activity.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer alerted the officers of the presence of narcotics. When the vehicle was searched, less than one gram of cocaine was found in the driver's seat.

When he was arrested, Holloway had more than $4,700 in cash, mostly in small denominations. Officers believed it was drug money.

Holloway was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2013 and delivery of a controlled substance in 2019, among other felonies and misdemeanors over the years.

Holloway will be eligible for parole after serving one-quarter of his sentence.

