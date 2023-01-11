2-year-old girl found in house with man who was arrested on child porn suspicions, officials say

Galveston County authorities said Russell Delaune and four other adults were in the house with a 2-year-old girl.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Texas City and prosecutors are asking him to be held on a $50,000 bond and be charged with possession of child pornography.

Russell Delaune is being held at the Galveston County Jail, authorities said.

Deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a search warrant along 9th Street North in Texas City and found Delaune and four other adults inside the residence along with a 2-year-old girl.