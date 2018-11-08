GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - The daughter of a Galveston County deputy is fighting for her life at the hospital after she was shot Friday night in Galveston County.

Her daughter, the deputy’s granddaughter, was also shot during the incident and died due to her injuries.

58-year-old Anthony Lewis White was arrested for the shooting. He is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has a bond of $350,000.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said White got into an argument with the deputy’s daughter at a home in the 5100 block of Gulf Stream Lane in the Edgewater subdivision. During the argument, a family member arrived at the house, and police said White shot at the family member's vehicle. That relative was not said to have been injured.

Deputies said White then went back inside of the home and shot the woman and his stepdaughter.

Deputies arrived on scene and there was a brief standoff before White surrendered and was taken into custody.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shootings.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

