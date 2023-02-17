Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Galena Park HS student, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators are still searching for a second suspect.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a Galena Park High School student, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said investigators arrested Johnny Lewis, 17, for robbery and murder in the shooting death of Marcos Orta, 17.

According to the sheriff's office, Orta was shot multiple times Thursday at a community center near Galena Park High School, where the teen was a student.

Orta was taken to an area hospital where he died, authorities said.

Investigators said Orta was approached by two men, one of which shot him. They added that the shooting might be drug-related.

The men got away in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Gonzalez said investigators are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.