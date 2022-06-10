Wanted: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child in Galena Park

Crime Stoppers and police are hoping this sketch will help identify the man wanted in the attack on November 16, 2021.

HOUSTON — Police are trying to identify the man who they say sexually assaulted a child last November in the Galena Park area.

The Galena Park Police Department's Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers have released a sketch of the suspect.

Here is a description of the suspect.

Hispanic

Approximately 25-30 years old

5 feet 11 inches tall

Average build

Short black hair

Small mustache

Tattoos on forearm

Wore black shirt, dark jeans and black tennis shoes

The assault happened on November 16, 2021. The victim did not know the attacker, police say.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.