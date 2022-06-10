Wanted: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child in Galena Park

HOUSTON — Police are trying to identify the man who they say sexually assaulted a child last November in the Galena Park area.
The Galena Park Police Department's Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers have released a sketch of the suspect.
Here is a description of the suspect.
- Hispanic
- Approximately 25-30 years old
- 5 feet 11 inches tall
- Average build
- Short black hair
- Small mustache
- Tattoos on forearm
- Wore black shirt, dark jeans and black tennis shoes
The assault happened on November 16, 2021. The victim did not know the attacker, police say.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.