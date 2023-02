Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said the teen was a student at Galena Park High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area high school student was killed Thursday night in Galena Park, according to investigators.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said the 17-year-old boy was shot at a community center near Galena Park High School, where the teen was a student.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he died, authorities said.