FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A woman was indicted this week for allegedly stealing more than $2,500 from a little league booster club in Friendswood.
Jennifer Elaine Gustafson, 36, of Friendswood, was indicted by a Galveston County grand jury last week for theft of property. Gustafson is accused of stealing funds from the Friendswood Youth Baseball Booster Club.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
