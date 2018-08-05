FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Police are looking for a suspect who stole a toolbox from the bed of a truck in April.

The Friendswood Police Department said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Brandywyne after the victim reported his toolbox missing.

The victim told police that the toolbox had a faded military-issued camouflage combat bag inside and it is of great sentimental value to him. The combat bag has a bullet hole on the side and. Inside the bag was a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, an Israeli tourniquet and several other items.

If you have any information on the suspect please call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.

