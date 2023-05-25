Mississippi duo accused of scamming woman out of $25,000 at Friendswood grocery store

Police in Friendswood are issuing a warning about a scam that cost a woman $25,000.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — An Alvin woman was scammed out of $25,000 and police are warning people because the same scam has been noticed in several different cities.

Friendswood police said the local crime happened at a grocery store on Parkwood Avenue.

Police said 30-year-old Tiffany Butler, of Clinton, Mississippi, approached the victim and claimed that she found a purse with a lot of money inside.

Police said 70-year-old John Ford, of Jackson, Mississippi, was also involved in the scam. He was seen on video talking to the victim before Butler approached.

Police said Ford and Butler convinced the victim that in order to share the money, they would need collateral.

The victim pulled out $25,000 from her Alvin bank and Ford and Butler took it and didn't come back, police said.

The Friendswood Police Department issued warrants for their arrests. Officials said they were charged with felony theft of the elderly.