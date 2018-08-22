FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Friendswood police say a man bought flowers and $100 gift cards with a credit card he stole from the purse of a Tuesday Morning employee.

Officers say the purse was in an unsecured area of the employee breakroom of the store, at 172 S. Friendswood. The thief then went to a nearby Kroger store on FM 528 where he was caught on surveillance camera making the purchases, according to police.

The credit card was stolen on August 18.

The man was described as skinny, with a with a Texans logo ballcap and a shirt with large lettering that says "STAY TRUE TO THE GAME."

The victim told police she remembers seeing the man at the Tuesday Morning store with a skinny woman who had blond hair.

