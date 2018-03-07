Friendswood Police say they arrested a former bank employee who had piles of bank loan applications and supplies to make credit cards.

Miranda Fisher Anderson, 39, of San Antonio, was stopped Sunday in the 400 block of North Friendswood Drive for driving with an invalid license plate.

Friendswood Police say during Anderson's arrest, they found completed loan applications from BBVA customers, blank checks, printers to make fake credit cards and checks, and blank bank cards.

Anderson was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Her bond was set at $20,000.

