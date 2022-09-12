Police: Man found dead in Friendswood home was there for several days

The man was reportedly a victim of foul play.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police are investigating the death of a man they say had been dead inside a home for several days.

They made the discovery Monday at around 12:40 p.m. inside a home on Oak Vista. The man was found dead in the front hallway of the home. They say it appears he was the victim of foul play.

Investigators say it appears he had been in the home for several days. At this point, police haven’t released his name.

Police say they’ll be interviewing people in the neighborhood and associated with the home.

