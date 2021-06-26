Friend finds man shot to death in east Harris Co. apartment, HCSO says

The man found his friend dead inside the apartment before calling 911 from the parking lot, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man found his friend shot to death Saturday in his apartment.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the Timberwood Condos in the 13400 block of South Thorntree Drive. They spoke with a man who said he was a friend of the victim and had not spoken with him since Thursday.

The man told deputies he went to the complex to check on his friend and noticed the security gate was open. According to deputies, the man knocked on the door to his friend’s apartment, and the door opened. The man found his friend dead inside before calling 911 from the parking lot, deputies said.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. Beall on the adult male found dead in his apartment unit at 13480 S Thorntree Dr. #hounews https://t.co/txflCKm7tj — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2021

Investigators said the victim is 32 years old, and no one had seen or talked to him since around 12 p.m. Friday. They said it appears the apartment was ransacked with cabinets open and items scattered throughout.

Deputies said it is still early in the investigation, but they believe the victim died from a gunshot wound and are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.