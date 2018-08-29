FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A homeowner shot an intruder during a home invasion in the Fresno area early Wednesday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was shot twice, once in the leg and the arm, in the incident that happened in the 4100 block of Emerald Street.

Shooting: 4100 Emerald, Fresno. Suspect broke in via the front door and was shot twice by homewowner. Family ok, suspect hit leg and arm. @chad_norvell POC for media. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 29, 2018

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

#BREAKING: A homeowner shoots an intruder twice, after he kicks down his door during a home invasion here in Fresno. @FBCSO says there were two little kids inside, and they were all asleep when this happened. Family is ok, suspect @ hospital. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/taCJPED4PX — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 29, 2018

Deputies said the intruder kicked in the front door before he was confronted by the homeowner.

There were also two children inside the home during the incident. The family appears to be OK.

© 2018 KHOU