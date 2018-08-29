FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A homeowner shot an intruder during a home invasion in the Fresno area early Wednesday.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was shot twice, once in the leg and the arm, in the incident that happened in the 4100 block of Emerald Street.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Deputies said the intruder kicked in the front door before he was confronted by the homeowner.
There were also two children inside the home during the incident. The family appears to be OK.
