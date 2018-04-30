FREEPORT, Texas – Two young girls are charged with making a false report after they allegedly lied to police about almost being abducted Friday near a police station.

The Freeport Police Department said an 11-year-old and 12-year-old went to the police station Friday night and claimed a man in a gray four door vehicle tried to grab one of them and drag her into his car near Quintana St. and N Avenue A in Freeport.

They told police they were able to get away from the man and run.

After police talked to the girls about the incident, they released them to the custody of their parents. Police said they investigated the girls’ claims but soon realized their story didn’t add up.

Police said they called the girls back to the station for questioning. The girls gave conflicting reports about what happened after police talked to them a second time, according to officials.

The two girls eventually admitted to making up the story because they wanted to prank a friend into thinking they were almost abducted, police said.

