Greenpeace, protesters pay $58k in restitution for Fred Hartman Bridge takeover, DA's office says

HOUSTON — Twenty-five protestors admitted guilt and Greenpeace will pay restitution as part of a plea agreement for their roles in the takeover of the Fred Hartman Bridge in September 2019.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Friday morning.

Greenpeace paid $58,450 in criminal restitution to five local police and firefighter agencies as part of a plea agreement, the DA’s Office said. The demonstration forced the closure of the Port of Houston for 24 hours on Sept. 13, 2019.

The protestors repelled off the bridge and unfurled long flags to gain attention on the day of a national Democratic debate of presidential hopefuls. The demonstration stopped traffic on the bridge and State Highway 146 as well as the Houston Ship Channel.

“Regardless of motive, it is illegal to risk the lives of law enforcement and ordinary people who must drive the bridge,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “They wasted the time of police officers and firefighters, who potentially could have been used to respond to real emergencies.”

According to the DA’s Office, as part of the agreement, the 11 people who repelled off the bridge and the 14 people who helped them, including those acting as “spotters,” admitted to their guilt to the charge of obstructing a highway.

The protesters also each paid a pre-trial intervention fee of $250, and Greenpeace paid $58,450.92 to the agencies affected by their actions, the DA’s Office said. The agencies compensated include the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Fire Department, Baytown Fire Department, Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office and Texas Parks & Wildlife.

The defendants were from at least 13 different states and the District of Columbia. None lived in Texas.

