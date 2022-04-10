Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

Although Fratelli’s is boarded up due to the damage, the restaurant remains up and running.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Brach restaurant, destroying its entire storefront.

This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive.

Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer to destroy 22 of the restaurant's big plain glass windows. All of the 9 by 5 feet windows were destroyed within minutes.

Barbara Marquis and her partner Weldon Granger still can’t believe the damage made to their restaurant.

"I have been in the restaurant industry for 40 years and I haven’t seen anything like this. Not even by a hurricane," said Marquis. "He started down here and then he had a big hammer. He threw everything and kept walking."

Thousands of pieces of glass covered the restaurant.

"I think the man was very strong and very disturbed," said Marquis.

The owner said she doesn't have a clue who the man is and why he would do this to her restaurant.

"We really don’t because a lot of employees have been here for a long time. We hire mostly career waiters," said Marquis.

Although Fratelli’s is boarded up due to the damage, the restaurant remains up and running.

Marquis said it'll be a month before it's back to normal.