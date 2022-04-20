Suspect in murder of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez free on bond again

Frank DeLeon, 17, was arrested again on Monday after authorities said GPS records on his ankle monitor showed he violated bond by leaving home without permission.

HOUSTON — The suspect in the shooting death of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez is once again free on bond after he was arrested on allegations he violated his original bond conditions.

Frank DeLeon Jr. was taken into custody Monday after authorities said GPS records on his ankle monitor showed he violated bond conditions by leaving home without permission. A judge had initially denied him bond after he was arrested a second time but later set his bond at $250,000.

He posted bond and was released from custody on Wednesday.

"We are not happy with this decision and with the people who made this possible. Frank has proven to be a danger to the Alvarez family. We had petitioned for him to remain in custody so that the family could be in peace," said FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa.

DeLeon was originally taken into custody on Jan. 17 in connection with the murder of Alvarez, who police said was his girlfriend.

He was given a $250,000 bond for the murder charge but was set free two days later after posting a small fraction of it.

Alvarez's family and supporters have been demanding for months that DeLeon's bond for the murder charge be revoked and they were relieved when they found out he was in jail again for violating his bond conditions, but now they face another devastation knowing DeLeon is once again free to walk the streets.

"Diamond did not get a second chance, why should he? We need answers!" said Espinosa.