CLEVELAND, Texas – Four people were arrested Wednesday morning after several agencies led a drug raid on a “compound” in San Jacinto County.

An investigation into narcotics being smuggled to inmates of the San Jacinto County Jail led to the raid.

Jose Angel Maranon, Sr., 57, Monica Rodriguez-Tovar, 47, Samantha Casas, 21, and Reymundo Casas, 17 are all charged with Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a first-degree felony.

About a month a half ago, a jail administrator was alerted to several inmates who tested positive for narcotics when they returned from their assignment with the Inmate Trustee program. He notified the Sheriff who authorized an investigation. The Sheriff immediately suspended the program.

An investigation led to one specific inmate who got the narcotics from an outside source. That inmate would then allegedly “sell or share” the narcotics with other inmates in his work group. No drugs were ever taken inside the jail, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance identified the drop location and the suspect who delivered the narcotics. The same surveillance team was also able to follow the suspect to a compound in the 700 block of Lee Road in Cleveland. Two drops occurred at the home by the same suspect.

A judge granted a search warrant on the building after investigators indicated a possible drug cartel connection.

San Jacinto County deputies along with SWAT teams from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant. None of the suspects resisted arrest, deputies said.

A large amount of evidence was taken from home. Investigators also found about 80 fighting roosters on the location and seven dogs were chained to trees. One house was also on the property.

San Jacinto County Animal Control, with the assistance of Houston SPCA, seized all the animals. All were in very poor health.

Two children were also removed from the property and turned over to a family member in Houston. Child Protective Services is investigating.

