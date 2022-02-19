Police responded to the incident near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six people were shot, one fatally, in a mass shooting incident in Northeast Portland Saturday night, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Police were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street in the Rose City Park neighborhood, next to Normandale Park. Dispatch records showed 23 police units and four fire and medical units at the scene by 9 p.m.

One female victim was found dead when officers arrived, according to the press release. The identity of the victim and the official cause of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, police said.

Five additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to hospitals for treatment. Their status is unknown, according to the press release, which was sent out at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were taken into custody, according to police at the scene.

Portland Police Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, police said, and portions of Hassalo Street and 55th Avenue were closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457, and reference case number 22-47502.

This was just one of at least two shootings in Portland on Saturday evening. One person died after exchanging gunfire with Portland Police near an apartment building in Southwest Portland.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell has spoken to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler about both shootings, according to the PPB.