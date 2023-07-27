4 people shot at Humble-area apartments, sheriff says

He said three of the four were in fair condition and the fourth may be in serious condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were shot at an apartment in the Humble area Thursday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened at an apartment complex near Beltway 8 and I-69 on Aeropark Drive.

Gonzalez said initial reports are that two groups of people were talking in or around a vehicle when shots were fired.

He said three of the four who were shot were in fair condition and the fourth may be in serious condition.

It's not clear if anyone was taken into custody or what led up to the shooting.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube