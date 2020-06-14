Four injured, including child, after chase ends in rollover crash in Baytown

All four people were inside the vehicle police were chasing.

PASADENA, Texas — Four people were injured overnight Sunday after a chase through Pasadena ended in a rollover crash in Baytown.

All four people were inside the vehicle police were chasing, and at least one of them was a juvenile, according to Pasadena police.

Life Flight had to be called to the scene because one person was ejected from the vehicle after the crash. It's unclear if that person was the juvenile or one of the other occupants.

The other three inside people were taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

The chase happened shortly after midnight in the 1200 block of Main Street and ended near FM 565 at FM 1405.

Police said an officer attempted to pull the vehicle, a pickup truck, over for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop -- which led to the chase.

The driver, who police said was driving erratically throughout the chase, took police through several areas of Pasadena before losing control of the vehicle and crashing in the Baytown area.

Video taken at the crash scene shows the vehicle appeared to roll over several times.

At this time, it appears all four people are expected to survive.

This is all of the details police have released at this time.

