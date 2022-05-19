Breaking: Child among four killed in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead, including a child, in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez .
The sheriff tweeted about the incident around 9:20 a.m. This was the Commons at the Vintage Park apartments located in 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.
The sheriff said the four people were found dead inside at apartment unit at the address. There is no active threat within the complex.
