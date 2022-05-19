Breaking: Child among four killed in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

This is in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead, including a child, in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez .

The sheriff tweeted about the incident around 9:20 a.m. This was the Commons at the Vintage Park apartments located in 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.

The sheriff said the four people were found dead inside at apartment unit at the address. There is no active threat within the complex.

NEW: @HCSOTexas confirms one child is among the four found dead at The Commons at Vintage Park apartments on Cypresswood Drive. Authorities are making their way into the apartment unit now @KHOU pic.twitter.com/uXR1xDlOje — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 19, 2022

Update 1 to Cypresswood Scene: 4 persons confirmed deceased inside an apt unit. Initial observations, appears to be a murder-suicide. No active threat within the complex. Homicide/CSU Investigators enroute. Commanders, PIO and I will be enroute to the scene shortly. #HouNews https://t.co/lIDP3f76DE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2022