HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Four juvenile boys have been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree after breaking into a local dealership Sunday and damaging more than 20 vehicles.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Office said the suspects were caught on surveillance video breaking into cars at a CarMax in the 16100 block of North Freeway.

When deputies arrived at the dealership, the suspects took off running throughout the parking lot. Deputies set up a perimeter, and with the help of K9 all suspects were caught and arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the juveniles broke into multiple vehicles and caused approximately $800,000 in damage.

