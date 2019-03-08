HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time in the death of a man who was found trapped inside of a burning SUV overnight.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of White Oak Place in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they a woman called them at that time about her estranged husband who should up to the location and was not supposed to be there.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez say they couple were having marital discourse and the man showed at up the scene. He added that the man has a history of heavy alcohol consumption.

At some point, neighbors spotted the man’s SUV on fire. Initially, deputies thought it may have been some sort of accident, however, deputies and the fire marshal say they suspect the engine caught fire.

There were efforts from Cy-Fair firefighters to try and rescue the man, but they were unsuccessful. The sheriff says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says at this point in the investigation they do not suspect foul play.

The man did not make contact with anyone at the scene prior to his SUV catching fire, the sheriff says.

