The case where a Fort Worth woman was arrested for throwing the ashes of her boyfriend's mother into a lake has gone viral on social media.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The case where a Fort Worth woman was arrested for throwing the ashes of her boyfriend's mother into an area lake over relationship problems has gone viral on social media.

A 40-year-old woman, identified by Fort Worth Police as Augustine Gladney, was arrested in May, nearly two years after she was accused of throwing her boyfriend's mother's ashes into Lake Worth, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The publication reported the incident happened in 2020. The report said a man told police that he and Gladney were dating but not on good terms.

The man overheard a conversation between the suspect and her daughter, in which she said she had thrown the urn into the lake. Gladney later admitted to the man that she had thrown his mother's ashes into Lake Worth, the Star-Telegram reported.

A video posted to the social media platform TikTok describing the incident gained traction over the weekend, gaining more than 30,000 views. The video, which appears to be a reenactment of the incident, received more than 100 comments.

Gladney is facing an abuse of a corpse charge, a Class A misdemeanor.